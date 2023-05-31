Kolhapur: NCP's meeting sees plea for Hasan Mushrif to contest in Lok Sabha elections

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, political parties nationwide have initiated preparations. In Maharashtra, both the MVA and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance are actively gearing up for the polls. Consequently, initial discussions have commenced regarding the seat-sharing arrangements within the BJP-Shiv Sena grand alliance. Additionally, the NCP has scheduled a meeting at 5 pm today to deliberate on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In an effort to secure a greater number of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the upcoming 2024 elections, the NCP has devised a fresh plan. The party intends to adopt a new strategy by fielding experienced politicians in the electoral race, while also providing opportunities to young leaders within its ranks.

In line with this approach, the NCP has initiated the process of nominating MLA Hasan Mushrif as a candidate for the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. Additionally, the party is considering the candidatures of Karansinh Gaikwad and Pratik Patil, son of NCP state president Jayant Patil, for the Hatkanangle Lok Sabha seat.

There are speculations regarding the potential nomination of former minister Dhananjay Munde for the Beed Lok Sabha constituency. However, the NCP has not released any official statement regarding this matter. The final decision on the seat allocation will be discussed in the scheduled meeting today.