Kolhapur: Newlywed Couple Dies After Inhaling Toxic Gas from Bathroom Geyser

In a heartbreaking incident, a newlywed couple, Sagar Suresh Karmalkar (32) and his wife Sushma Sagar Karmalkar (26), both originally from Shivajinagar, Ajara, were found dead in their home in Bhaweshwari Colony, allegedly due to suffocation caused by a gas geyser leak. According to Assistant Police Inspector Nagesh Yamgar, the exact cause of death will be confirmed following the postmortem report.

The tragedy struck less than a month after the couple's wedding, which took place on May 20. On Sunday, they had visited Amboli for a short trip and returned home the same evening. However, when Sagar stopped responding to phone calls and his phone was eventually found switched off, concerned friends and relatives visited their residence in Bhaweshwari Colony on Monday morning.

Upon arrival, they noticed the main door was unlocked but latched from the inside. Upon entering the house, a strong smell of gas was evident. They found both Sagar and Sushma unconscious in the bathroom. Assistant Police Inspector Nagesh Yamgar and his team rushed to the scene after being informed. The incident drew a large crowd of local residents. A forensic team was also called in to investigate further. Police have initiated an inquiry to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the couple's death.