Kolhapur News: Case Registered Against Two for Rs 11 Lakh Car Rental Fraud

Kolhapur: Fraud case has been registered against two people including one from Majre Shirgaon in Chandgad police station for cheating them of Rs 11 lakh by saying that they were renting out cars. A case has been registered against Dayanand Pundalik Mulik (Res. Majre Shirgaon, Tal. Chandgad) and Aslam Amin Mulani (Res. Junoni, Tal. Sangola, Dist. Solapur).

Mulik, in connivance with Mulani, brought four cars to Hindalco company by saying that he was renting out cars. He also sent them the rent online for the first two months. After that, the rent stopped being sent and the contact was also stopped. Therefore, when the car owners became suspicious, they got information about their cars through GPS. After coming to know that they had been cheated, they filed a complaint with the police.

Mulik mortgaged four cars to Subhash Dey of Belgaum, Nagnath Vitkar, and Nairkar of Selgaon in Parbhani district, obtaining Rs 8 lakh. He also defaulted on Rs 3 lakh in rent for the cars, accumulating a total debt of Rs 11 lakh. Shakeel Arif Kazi of Rashin, Taluka Karjat, Dist. Ahilyanagar, filed a complaint at Chandgad Police Station, where Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Kolekar is investigating under the guidance of Police Inspector Vishwas Patil.

While searching for the vehicles, one of the vehicles was caught smuggling liquor and was found at Chandgad Police Station through GPS. After further investigation, other vehicles were discovered. Due to this, there is a possibility that some cases will still be solved.