Kolhapur: Parents Arrested After 15-Year-Old Exploited as Alleged Avatar of Swami Samarth

The parents of a 15-year-old boy, Indrayani Hitesh Walade (36) and Hitesh Laxman Walade (37), were arrested on Tuesday, December 26, for reportedly portraying their son as the incarnation of Swami Samarth, a 19th-century Hindu saint. Originally from Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, the couple had been residing in Kolhapur for the last six months. Allegedly, they informed people that their son was the reincarnation of Swami Samarth, attributing divine powers to him.

The Walade couple purportedly instructed individuals to worship their family deity, offer Prasad in Swami Samarth's name, and attend their residence for darshan sessions every Thursday. Additionally, they reportedly established a Shri Balaswami Samarth Bhakt Mandal (Balaswami Samarth Devotee Association). These alleged activities were brought to the notice of the Kolhapur Anti-Superstition Committee, leading to a formal complaint filed with the police. Following an investigation, the Walade couple was arrested on charges of violating the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Superstition Act, 2013.

The son of the Walade couple, despite being 15 years old, is physically disabled and appears to be about eight to ten years old. Authorities suspect that the couple exploited their son's disability to present him as the avatar of Swami Samarth. The police are ongoing with their investigation into the matter.