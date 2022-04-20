Kolhapur police takes custody of Adv Gunratna Sadavarte

Gunratna Sadavarte, who was arrested in connection with the attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak residence, was today remanded in judicial custody by a Girgaum court in Mumbai. Prosecutors have claimed that Sadavarte confessed to taking money from ST employees.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur Police had filed an application in the court seeking immediate arrest of Sadavarte. Approving the application, the court handed over Sadavarte to Kolhapur police. Kolhapur police will take custody of Sadavarten from Arthur Road. Sadavarte will be produced in court there and Kolhapur police are likely to ask for his custody.

Crimes have been registered against Gunaratna Sadavarte in several places in the state for allegedly using offensive language during the Maratha reservation movement in Satara 2020.

After Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur and Akola, now a case has been registered against Gunaratna Sadavarte in Solapur