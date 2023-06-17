Kolhapur: Protest participants killed in tragic car collision

While en route from Shivapur to Belgaum to participate in the protest, the car collided with a container from behind. Simultaneously, another container struck the car from the rear. As a result of this triple accident, two individuals lost their lives instantly, and one person sustained severe injuries. The car sustained significant damage in this dreadful collision. The incident occurred near Honaga.

One of the deceased individuals has been identified as Pandurang Maruti Jadhav (60), a resident of Kolhapur. The identity of the second victim is currently unknown. The seriously injured person has been admitted to Belgaum Civil Hospital for medical treatment. All the occupants of the car involved in the accident were en route from Kolhapur to join the protest organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against the anti-conversion law in Belgaum. Meanwhile, the car collided with a container from behind on the bridge near Honaga. Subsequently, another container approaching from behind crashed into the car, resulting in the instant fatality of both occupants.

Upon receiving information regarding the accident, Police Inspector Vijay Shinnoor from Kakati police station swiftly arrived at the scene accompanied by fellow officers. A thorough investigation was conducted at the site, and the bodies were subsequently transported to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination. The incident has been officially registered at the Kakti police station, and an ongoing investigation is currently in progress.