Kolhapur: Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana to contest Lok Sabha Elections in five constituencies, including Hatkanangle

A significant announcement has been made in the realm of Kolhapur politics by Raju Shetti, who is the founder and president of The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Raju Shetti made a significant declaration today, stating that the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana would be participating in elections for five Lok Sabha constituencies, including Hatkanangle.

It has been reported that Raju Shetti, a former MP who was defeated in the Hatkanangle constituency, will be contesting in the same constituency once again. This decision was made during a meeting of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana at Amba. Shetty himself announced this decision and also mentioned that the party will soon be announcing a list of candidates for the Lok Sabha constituency elections.