Kolhapur Road Accident: One Dead Three Injured In Hit-And-Run Case

A shocking hit-and-run incident has come to light from Radhanagari taluka in Kolhapur district. A group of minors, allegedly performing dangerous stunts in a speeding car, rammed the vehicle into a group of college girls waiting at a bus stop, resulting in the tragic death of one student. The incident occurred on Thursday, shortly after classes ended at Bhogavati College in Kurukli. Three other female students sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Here's what happened...

After college ended, nearly 50 students had gathered near the ST bus stop in Kurukli village, Radhanagari taluka, waiting for their transport. Around 1:30 p.m., a Maruti Swift (MH09 BB 5907), reportedly driven recklessly by underage boys, plowed directly into a group of girls. One student was dragged nearly 100 meters under the vehicle and died on the spot, while three others were critically injured. Locals quickly rushed to help and admitted the injured to the hospital. The boys attempted to flee in the car, but were chased by students and citizens who managed to stop the vehicle at Tikpurli Phata near Bhogavati. Police detained two minor boys from the vehicle, while two others escaped the scene. Authorities conducted a site inspection and took the accused for a medical check-up at CPR Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Pragya Dashrath Kamble, a resident of Kaulav village in Radhanagari. The injured girls include Asmita Ashok Patil (Kaulav), Shravani Uday Sarnobat (Kasba Tarale), and Shreya Vasant Dongale (Ghotavade), all of whom are receiving medical care. Following the news, a large crowd of relatives, villagers, and students gathered at the accident site and CPR Hospital. Pragya, a first-year B.Sc. student, was a bright and hardworking student. Her father works as a school peon and had dreams of educating her well. The untimely loss has devastated the family and cast a shadow of grief over the entire village and college. Speaking on behalf of Bhogavati College, Chairman Dingambar Medsinghe urged parents not to entrust vehicles to minors and demanded swift action against the accused.

A case has been registered against the father of one of the minors for allowing him to drive the car. The boy’s uncle, who owns the vehicle, has also been booked. Both were arrested late at night. The Karveer police are continuing their investigation into the case.