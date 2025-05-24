Kolhapur Road Accident: Triple Collision at Shiroli on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves 1 Dead, 16 Injured

Kolhapur: A tragic accident took place in Shiroli on Pune-Bengaluru national highway where van hit a freight container from behind. In this accident 30-year-old man Rohan Kulkarni was killed on the spot while 16 passenger from the travel van were injured. Meanwhile, a car from behind hit the travel van. This triple accident took place today, Saturday morning. The injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at CPR Hospital and a private hospital.

According to the information received from the scene and the police, a private bus carrying 35 passengers from Pune-Nigdi was leaving for Belgaum towards Belgaum on Friday night. Meanwhile, a travel van coming at a high speed hit a freight container from Pune towards Bengaluru from Shiroli. At the same time, the car behind the travel van hit the travel van.

The front of the bus was crushed in the accident, prompting screams from passengers. Upon receiving news of the crash, seven ambulances from Shiroli Primary Health Center, along with Highway Ambulance, Kinni, and CPR teams, arrived at the scene. The injured were transported to CPR and private hospitals, some in critical condition. Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Gaikwad, Sub-Inspector Pramod Chavan, and Shiroli Police Station personnel responded immediately. The accident caused temporary traffic disruption on the highway and has been registered at the Shiroli Police Station.