Kolhapur: Shivaji University exams postponed due to heavy rainfall, check details here

Due to heavy rainfall in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and three other districts, all the examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations scheduled for the Wednesday and Thursday of the March-April-2023 summer session at Shivaji University have been postponed. This information was provided by the examination and evaluation committee's director, Dr Ajitsinh Jadhav.

Amidst the ongoing summer semester exams at Shivaji University, Kolhapur district is facing severe rainfall, leading to the submergence of several dams. Consequently, major roads connecting villages and cities have been closed. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara districts on Wednesday and Thursday. In light of this situation, the university has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for these two days.

The university will soon release the updated timetable for the postponed exams on its official website. According to Jadhav, the exams will resume as planned from July 28. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, examinations for three courses, including MBA and BPharmacy, were conducted without any issues in various colleges in a descriptive manner.