Kolhapur Shocker: 13-Year-Old Steals Retired Police Officer's Revolver, Fires 30 Rounds

In a disturbing incident in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, a 13-year-old boy allegedly stole a revolver from a retired police officer’s home and fired 30 rounds. Police officials revealed that the minor took the weapon from the house of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Bhau Sakale, who resides in Pasricha Nagar, on the outskirts of Kolhapur. The boy’s mother, who worked as a housemaid at Sakale’s residence, inadvertently allowed her son access to the firearm.

The revolver, a German-made model loaded with live rounds, was kept in an unlocked drawer. While helping his mother with cleaning duties, the boy took the revolver. On January 31, he fired two shots inside the house, but the noise went unnoticed due to loudspeakers and nearby disturbances. Later, he took a friend to an open field in Manermala, where he fired several rounds into the air and at a mango tree before discarding the weapon.

The theft was discovered when Sakale reported the revolver missing. In the ensuing investigation, police traced the firearm back to the boy, who had also stolen a drone from the officer’s house. When questioned, the minor admitted he had learned how to fire the weapon by watching movies and videos on social media. Authorities are now considering revoking Sakale’s firearm license. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.