Kolhapur Shocker: Man Throws Chutney in Wife’s Eyes, Hacks Her to Death With Sickle

Kolhapur police arrested a husband for allegedly killing his wife on September 29. A shocking incident has come to light from Bhadole in Hatkanangale taluka of Kolhapur district. A man first threw chutney into his wife's eyes and then brutally hacked her to death with a sickle. The deceased woman has been identified as Rohini Patil, while her husband, Prashant Patil, has been named as the accused in the murder. After committing the crime, Prashant fled, but Kolhapur police detained him late at night.

On the Bhadole-Koregaon road, in the Bhadole limits, the accused husband attacked his wife. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on September 29. The Vadgaon police registered the case late at night.

As per police and eyewitness information, Prashant Patil of Bhadole had been frequently travelling with his wife Rohini to her maternal home at Dhavali (in Sangli district), as her father was unwell. On September 29, the couple was returning to Bhadole on a motorcycle from Dhavali. Around 8:30 pm, near Zunji Nana's farm on the Koregaon-Bhadole road, Prashant suddenly threw chutney in Rohini's eyes and attacked her neck and face with a sickle, killing her on the spot.

After the incident, he went back to Bhadole village, told the locals that he had killed his wife, and asked them to take care of his daughters, saying he would not be around for five to six months, and then fled. The gruesome act shocked the entire village. Upon receiving information, Vadgaon Police Inspector Pramod Shinde and other officers rushed to the spot. The panchnama (on-site investigation) continued till late at night, followed by the process of registering the FIR. The accused, Prashant Patil, was eventually detained by the police late at night.