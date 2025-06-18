Kolhapur Shocker: Minor Kills Classmate with Electric Shock to Get School Holiday In Alate

In a chilling confession that has shaken the community, a minor student at a religious educational institution in Alate (Hatkanangale taluka) has admitted to the murder of his 11-year-old peer, Faizan Nazim (resident of Bihar). The accused stated he killed Faizan by stuffing cloth into his mouth and administering an electric shock on Sunday night, all in the hopes that the institution would close and he could get a holiday. The horrific act by the juvenile has deeply disturbed society. Police have taken the suspect minor into custody and sent him to a juvenile observation home. A case has been registered at Hatkanangale Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

The incident came to light at 5 AM on June 16, when Faizan's suspicious death was discovered at the religious institution, which houses over sixty students. Hatkanangale police reviewed the institution's CCTV footage and interrogated teachers. By 11 PM on Monday, they successfully cracked the case. It was then that another minor student from the same institution confessed to murdering the sleeping student by shocking him with an electric wire. The juvenile confessed to police and psychologists that he committed the crime because he wanted the religious educational institution to close so he could go home. This incident has caused a stir within the educational institution and the surrounding area. Child rights activists have expressed concerns, stating that the safety and mental well-being of students in religious educational institutions have come under scrutiny.

Officials Stunned

As the minor accused was unable to record his statement before the police, District Women and Child Development Officer Suhas Waingade and a member of the Child Welfare Committee were called in to facilitate communication. After their intervention, the minor began to speak. He recounted the exceptionally cruel manner in which he murdered his friend. What particularly stunned the officials was the revelation that his actions also endangered other children sleeping nearby, yet he proceeded without any apparent consideration.

Police Superintendent Inspects Site

Police Superintendent Yogesh Kumar visited the educational institution in Alate around midnight on Monday. After inspecting the crime scene, he provided instructions to the police regarding the investigation. The Superintendent had advised officers to build trust with the suspect student and question him, as well as speak with his friends. Following these instructions, Hatkanangale police successfully unraveled this sensitive case.