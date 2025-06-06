Kolhapur Shocker: Pregnant Woman Harassed for Rs 10 Lakh Dowry, Husband Booked After Love Marriage

In a disturbing incident from Warange Padli in Kolhapur district, a pregnant woman has filed a police complaint against her husband for allegedly subjecting her to physical and mental abuse after demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh. The victim, who had married Rohit Arjun Dudhaney in May 2024 after a love relationship, registered a complaint at the Karveer Police Station on Wednesday, June 4. Based on her statement, Dudhaney has been booked under relevant sections of the law, and a search is currently underway to locate him. The case has surfaced just days after the Vaishnavi Hagawane case in Pimpri-Chinchwad, highlighting growing concerns around domestic abuse.

According to police officials, the couple met while the woman was pursuing nursing studies. Their friendship eventually turned into a romantic relationship, culminating in marriage. However, problems began surfacing when the woman became pregnant in October 2024.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Rohit repeatedly harassed her, pressuring her to undergo an abortion and demanding she leave his house. He reportedly said, “I don’t want a child right now. Go back to your parents’ home and bring Rs 10 lakh if you want to stay here,” adding that her parents had given nothing during the wedding. The woman also claimed that he physically assaulted her, including kicking her in the stomach and threatening to kill her. Unable to bear the continued abuse, the woman finally approached the police. Inspector Kishore Shinde of the Karveer Police Station confirmed that legal proceedings have begun and efforts to apprehend Dudhaney are ongoing.

In a further twist to the case, the victim has accused her husband of being involved in an extramarital affair. According to her relatives, Dudhaney was allegedly caught red-handed at a lodge in Hanbarwadi with another woman just three days ago. A separate case regarding this incident has been registered at the Isapurli Police Station.

The case has sparked outrage among locals and raised fresh concerns about dowry harassment and domestic violence, particularly in cases of love marriages where such expectations are often presumed absent.