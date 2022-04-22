Kolhapur: Six-year-old dies after being hit by speeding bike

A six-year-old boy was hit by a speeding sports bike in Jawaharnagar of Kolhapur district. The injured child died during treatment on Friday. The name of the deceased child is Aditya Adhinath Jadhav. A motorcyclist was also injured in the accident. The accident has caused a stir in the area and anger is also being expressed as minors are being given motorcycles illegally.

According to the information received from the spot, a minor youth was riding his sports bike in Jawaharnagar area around 6 pm on Thursday. At that moment, his bike hit Aditya. The minor boy riding the motorcycle was also injured in the incident. Both were admitted to different hospitals for treatment. The injured Aditya was first treated at IGM Hospital and then admitted to a private hospital in Kolhapur. He died today, Friday morning, while undergoing treatment there. The minor involved in the accident is a native of Wadgaon and had come to his relatives in Ichalkaranji.