Kolhapur: Speeding car kills pedestrian on Herwad road

A pedestrian, who was taking a stroll on Herwad road, tragically lost his life when a speeding car collided with him. The deceased individual has been identified as Mahadev Chander Mane (50), a resident of Terwad. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 am on Thursday, resulting in his immediate demise.

Based on eyewitness accounts, it has been reported that Mane had a routine of going for a morning walk on Herwad road as part of his exercise regimen. Tragically, while returning from his walk on Thursday morning, Mane was fatally struck from behind by a speeding car travelling from Goa to Sangli. The incident resulted in his immediate death. The car involved in the accident had four occupants, but two of them were apprehended and subjected to severe physical assault by local residents.

The Kurundwad police promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended the car's driver. The incident was officially recorded by the police, and following a post-mortem examination conducted at Dattawad Rural Hospital, the deceased's body was released to the family. The Kurundwad police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.