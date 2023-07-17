Kolhapur: Student beaten in private academy after expressing desire to see mother

In a disturbing incident, a student enrolled in a private academy in Kolhapur was subjected to physical abuse by teachers. The student was reportedly tied up and beaten for expressing a desire to go home. The incident occurred at Navodaya Academy in Washi, located in the Karveer taluka. Following the assault, the teacher falsely informed the student's family that he had simply fallen and sustained injuries.

As per reports, Prem Sardar Jadhav, a student residing in Koparde, Karveer taluka, was enrolled in a private academy by his parents with the intention of providing him a quality education. However, a shocking incident unfolded at the academy, leading parents to reconsider their choice and contemplate that government schools might offer a safer environment.

This alarming incident has raised concerns among parents regarding the safety and well-being of their children attending private academies. There is a growing call for thorough investigations and appropriate actions to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and ensure the prevention of such acts of violence in the future.

Prem's right eye has been seriously injured due to the beatings by teachers, and there are also wounds on his back from the assault. As a result, parents are expressing their anger and concern over the incident. They are demanding strict action against the teachers responsible for this unacceptable behaviour. The parents immediately rushed to the Karveer police station to lodge a complaint about the incident. Additionally, the child has been admitted to CPR hospital for a thorough medical examination.