Kolhapur : Tire Burst Causes Cargo Truck Fire Near Kognoli Toll Plaza

In an tragic incident of a cargo truck passing through the national highway bursting its tire and causing a fire broke out in the entire truck at Kognoli toll plaza on Wednesday night around 9 pm. As per the information the front tire of a cargo truck traveling from Karnataka to Maharashtra burst near the Kognoli Toll Plaza.

According to reports, the truck's front tire exploded as it passed through the toll plaza. The impact caused the truck's body to drag along the highway, leading to a rupture in the diesel tank. Friction between the metal and road surface sparked a fire, engulfing the entire vehicle.

The Kognoli toll plaza, known for heavy traffic, witnessed panic as commuters and staff rushed to the scene. As a safety measure, the toll booth lights were turned off, and operations were halted temporarily. Vehicles remained stranded for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Firefighters were promptly called in and successfully brought the blaze under control. Thanks to the swift response and precautionary measures taken by the toll plaza employees, no casualties were reported. Once the fire was extinguished, the charred truck was removed from the highway with the help of a crane.