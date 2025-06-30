Kolhapur Tourist Dies After Falling into 150-Foot Gorge at Amboli; Body Recovered Following Search Operation

A tourist from Chile Colony, Kolhapur, Rajendra Balasaheb Sangar (45), was found dead at Amboli’s Kawlesad point after falling into a deep gorge approximately 150 feet deep. The body was recovered through a joint search operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and residents of Gele village.

The tourist group, including officials and employees from the Kolhapur District Council, had visited Amboli for monsoon tourism. While at Kawlesad point, near a railing, Rajendra Sangar was taking photographs when he lost his balance and fell into the gorge. This incident occurred on Friday evening.

Following the fall, police and Gele village locals conducted search efforts, but heavy rain, dense fog, and darkness hampered the rescue operation. On Saturday morning, the NDRF team along with local police and villagers resumed a joint search mission. The NDRF team descended into the gorge with police assistance, and Rajendra Sangar’s body was found between 150 to 200 feet down the ravine.

