Kolhapur Tragedy: Minor Dies By Suicide While Parents Were Away for Work, Investigation Underway

Ichalkaranji: Minor girl who left home for school on Friday August 8 morning was found hanging at home while parents were out for work. Deceased student has been identified as Meenakshi Janardan Kodulkar (Resident near Chintamani Mandir, Korochi). A report has been filed at Shahapur Police Station. This incident took place in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur which has shocked the neighbours.

According to police reports, Meenakshi had left home on Friday morning to go to school. Her father Janardan Kodulkar is a scrap dealer. He had gone out of the house for work with his wife Pooja. When his mother Pooja Kodulkar returned home from work for lunch at around 3:30 pm, she found the door of the house open.

When they went inside and looked, they found that Meenakshi had hanged herself by tying her saree to an iron pipe on the ceiling in the upstairs room. They immediately called their husband Janardan and informed him about this incident.

After Meenakshi's death, her parents notified the Shahapur Police, who performed a panchnama and registered a case of accidental death. The reason for her suicide remains unclear, and the Shahapur police are continuing their investigation. The incident has deeply saddened the Kodulkar family; Meenakshi is survived by her parents and brother.