Kolhapur: Truck Overturns in Waterlogged Road at Mhakave, Two Rescued

Heavy rains have led to waterlogging in many parts of Maharashtra. In Kolhapur, a truck overturned while moving through floodwaters by removing the barricade. After hours of hard work they were safely taken out with the help of Disaster Management, Murgud police. The incident took place between Bastavade-Anur at midnight.

Due to heavy rains, the Vedganga river has taken on a red color due to the discharge from the Patgaon Chikotra dam. The bridge built between Bastavade-Anur four years ago at a cost of about Rs 13 crore has also gone under water. Due to this, this main road has also been closed for traffic. The administration has completely closed this road by putting up barricades on the Anur and Bastavade sides.

Nevertheless, today, Wednesday at around 3 am, a truck driver tried to move through floodwaters by removing the barricade. However, due to the lack of understanding of the road on the winding route, the truck overturned on the east side of the road. Taking precautions, the driver and the cleaner got on the truck. After four hours, the two were safely taken out with the help of Disaster Management, Murgud Police.

Meanwhile, at midnight yesterday, Tuesday, a truck driver had removed the barricade and taken the truck into the floodwaters at Bange. The two were taken out safely. Despite the appeals of the administration, in many places, drivers risk their lives and take their vehicles through the floodwaters. Are these drivers so rude that they do not even take care of why the road should be closed by putting up barricades on both sides? There was also a discussion at the scene.