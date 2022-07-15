Kolhapur: Tusker's dhudgus in Ajra, three vehicles with shed overturned

Ajra: Tusker activity has increased in Ajra area since last few days. Tusker is causing huge damage to agriculture. A few days ago there were incidents of overturning of cars by Tuskar along with agricultural damage. After this, yesterday, Thursday at Gavse (Ajra) around night time, Tusker again went on a rampage and damaged some cars including sheds.

A four-wheeler and two two-wheelers belonging to Remit Fernandes were overturned and damaged at Gavase. In the field called Tech, from 11 pm to 2 pm, along with the damage to vehicles, sugarcane and paddy crops have also been affected. For some time, Tusker Ajra was also stationed on Amboli Road. Citizens who went for tourism including Konkan Goa saw Tusker.

The tusker entered through the protective wall of Remit Fernandes, knocked down the first vehicle shed and overturned three vehicles in the shed, causing damage. At night the tusker was screaming loudly as the elephant roared. So frightened, no one came out of Fernandes' house. Today, Friday morning, they noticed that the shed had been demolished and the vehicles overturned.