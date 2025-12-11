Kolhapur: Two Repeat Offenders Arrested; Worth of Stolen Valuables Recovered

Kolhapur: Police have arrested two notorious thieves with a criminal record in Kolhapur district. They seized stolen goods worth ₹53 lakh, including 43 tolas of gold jewelry, from them. The arrested thieves have been identified as Pralhad Vitthal Kavthekar (resident of Tardal, Hatkanangale) and Uday Mane (resident of Yadrav).

In recent days, theft incidents in the district have been on the rise. Thieves have started breaking into locked houses and bungalows even during the daytime. The rise in thefts has posed a challenge for the police in apprehending the culprits. However, today, the police seized stolen goods worth a staggering ₹53 lakh and apprehended two thieves with criminal records.

The arrest of Pralhad Kavthekar and Uday Mane has led to the unraveling of eight theft cases, including a burglary on December 1st on Nimshirgaon Road in Tardal. Crimes committed in Shahapur, Hatkanangale, and Kurundwad in Kolhapur district, as well as in rural Sangli, have also been solved. Further investigation is likely to reveal more crimes.