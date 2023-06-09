Kolhapur violence: Internet restored, situation stabilizes

The situation in Kolhapur is gradually stabilizing following the recent riots that took place two days ago. Internet services, which had been temporarily suspended in the aftermath, have now been reinstated, bringing things back to normalcy.

At 10 am today, internet services were reinstated in Kolhapur as several telecom companies began restoring connectivity. The district administration had previously issued an order to mobile companies to suspend internet services in response to the tense situation in Kolhapur. The objective was to prevent the dissemination of objectionable information through social media platforms.

On Wednesday evening, internet services were temporarily halted in Kolhapur. The following day, normalcy gradually returned to the city as life resumed its regular course. The riots that erupted in Kolhapur on Wednesday were triggered by the circulation of a video depicting Aurangzeb on a mobile phone. Presently, day-to-day activities have resumed smoothly in the city.