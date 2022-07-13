Kolhapur: Water comes on Shirdhon bridge from river

Kurundwad: The water level of Pachganga has been rising rapidly in Kolhapur district for the last four days due to continuous rains. Therefore, water came on Shirdhon bridge on Panchganga river between Shirdhon Kurundwad today, Wednesday morning. As a result, the Shirdhon-Kurundwad link has been severed. The Shirdron Nadani road has also been closed for traffic due to flooding.

Meanwhile, the Kurundwad police have closed the road to traffic by placing buckets on both sides of the road as the flood waters are speeding and traffic is flowing through that water. Assistant Inspector of Police Balaji Bhange, Divisional Officer D. B. Gaikwad, Talathi Ravi Kamble, Police Patil Anuradha Jadhav, Sarpanch Babu Herwade were patrolling the streets.

Passengers fight with police

The road from Ichalkaranji to Kurundwad is very close to Shirdhon. However, due to water on the bridge and the closure of traffic by the police, the passengers have to travel back ten to twelve kilometers. So some of the passengers were arguing with the police, asking for permission to go on their own.