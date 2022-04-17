Kolhapur: Woman constable dies by suicide by hanging herself

A female police constable working in the control room of the police headquarters committed suicide by hanging herself after being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law for not having a child. Her name is Yogini Sukumar Powar (age 32, resident of Police Line, Kasba Bawda. Native village - Pimpalgaon, Ta Kagal). The incident took place in Room No. 18 of Kasba Bawda Police Line on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Yogini Powar's father-in-law's name is Yogini Vikas Kamble. She joined the Kolhapur Police Force in 2011. She was working in the police control room. Five years ago, she got married to Vikas Kamble (originally from Bhatanwadi, Tal. Karveer) in Mumbai. Vikas is currently employed in a private company.

For the past few days, she has been arguing with her husband Vikas Kamble. On Saturday, she returned home at night after giving PSI exam in Pune. At that time, husband Vikas had gone out for his friend's wedding. That night, Yogini had a phone conversation with her father. She then committed suicide by hanging himself with an iron angle at home in the police line around midnight. Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balakwade, City Deputy Superintendent of Police Mangesh Chavan, Inspector of Shahupuri Police Station Rajesh Gawli visited the spot and inspected it. Upon learning of the incident, the police became agitated.

Before committing suicide, the suicide note written by Yogini Powar at home was found by the police. According to the police, she had written in her letter that her husband and mother-in-law were harassing her mentally and physically for not having children.

