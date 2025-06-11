Kolhapur: Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Husband Over Looks and Dowry

In another tragic incident following the recent suicide of Vaishnavi Hagawane due to in-laws' harassment, a married woman in Charholi has allegedly died by suicide, driven to the extreme by her husband's torment. The husband constantly taunted her, saying she wasn't "good looking," and also pawned her jewelry, subjecting her to severe mental harassment that allegedly led her to take her own life. This incident occurred on June 3, in Charholi.

According to information provided by the police, the deceased married woman has been identified as Sujata Narsing Mane (32, resident of Tanish Pearl, Charholi). Sujata's father, Shivaji Sampatrao Suryawanshi (resident of Thergaon), has filed a complaint at the Dighi Police Station. A case has been registered against her husband, Narsing Wamanrao Mane (33).

Sujata and the accused Narsing were married on June 25, 2019. After the marriage, Narsing allegedly began mentally harassing Sujata by constantly taunting her about her appearance, claiming she wasn't "good looking."

He frequently quarreled with her, verbally abused her, and intimidated her. He also pressured her to bring money from her maternal home. Furthermore, Narsing pawned Sujata's jewelry, citing financial difficulties and the need for a flat. This constant mental and physical torture eventually led Sujata to hang herself at home around 3:45 PM on June 3.