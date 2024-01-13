Kolhapur: Woman Loses ₹50,000 From Credit Card Before Even Using It

Kolhapur: A highly educated woman in Kolhapur has lost ₹50,000 from her ICICI Bank credit card before she even activated it. The incident, which occurred on November 7, highlights the growing threat of online fraud and the need for vigilance in digital banking transactions.

The incident:

The woman received her ICICI Bank credit card on November 7.

On November 22, she received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the bank.

The caller asked for her CVV number to activate the card and reduce the annual fee.

The woman shared her CVV number over WhatsApp.

She immediately received a message that ₹20,000 had been credited to her account.

The bank then sent a message asking her to press 9 to cancel the transaction.

Despite pressing 9, she lost another ₹28,736 within minutes.

The woman immediately blocked the card and filed a complaint with the cyber cell.

However, the bank took eight days to provide her with the reference and transaction number, which delayed the process of recovering the money.

