Kolhapur: Youth stuck on tree for 12 hours after attempted suicide in Warana river

A young man attempted to end his life by jumping into the overflowing Warana river. However, he got stuck in a tree for around 12 hours. The district disaster management team finally conducted a successful rescue, bringing the young man to safety. Subsequently, he claimed that he had not intended to jump into the river but had lost his balance, leading to an unforeseen predicament.

According to reports, the youth has been identified as Jaywant Khamkar. Preliminary information indicates that he attempted suicide by jumping into the river around 9 pm on Thursday. Fortunately, he got stuck in a tree, preventing further harm. Due to the high water speed, he remained in that position throughout the night. After around 12 hours, he was finally rescued around 10.30 am on Friday, with his family present during the rescue operation.

Following his safe rescue by the district disaster management team, Khamkar clarified that he had not attempted suicide but had come to the Warana river bridge to see the water. He explained that while leaning over to look down, he unexpectedly lost his balance and fell into the river.