Komal Thacker, the first Gujarati Actress to sparkle at Cannes

We have seen many artists & Celebrities from various industries visiting Cannes Film Festival.

But it was the first time that a Gujarati Industry actress 'Komal Thacker' graced the platform of Cannes with her presence.

Komal Thacker is a top Gujarati actress who has also acted in Bollywood movies. Not just the big screen, she has made her way to the small screen, which is Television, by doing the top Hindi primetime shows.

Besides acting, also known for her fashion sense and style, at Cannes, Komal was seen in an Indian Saree, looking glamorous. At the Gala night event, she was seen wearing a gorgeous red gown.

Making all of us here in India proud, we congratulate Komal Thacker on the benchmark she has set for the Gujarati Film Industry.

