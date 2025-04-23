Konkan coast on Alert after Pahalgam Attack Police increase patrols; Orders to Keep an Eye on Suspicious Movements

On Tuesday, terrorists suddenly attacked the Baisran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. As soon as the tourists came out of the resort firing started from a distance of 20 feet; but no one was seen firing. 27 tourists were killed in this attack. After this attack, the security system across the country has now been alerted. An alert has also been issued on the Konkan coast. The police have increased patrolling in the coastal area. Check posts have been ordered to be set up in the Konkan coastal area as well as to keep an eye on suspicious movements. The police have increased patrolling, and every vehicle is being questioned and inspected at the checkposts.

Police have established new check posts, increased 24-hour patrolling across the Konkan coast landing points, and intensified patrols in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts, focusing on suspicious vehicles.

Infiltration bid foiled in Uri after Pahalgam terror attack

After the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Army personnel foiled an infiltration bid in Uri in north Kashmir on Wednesday. Today, terrorists were trying to infiltrate into the Uri sector in north Kashmir, but the Army personnel foiled this attempt by the terrorists. An encounter is currently underway between the terrorists and the Army. The Indian Army said that an infiltration bid was foiled on Wednesday along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, on April 23, 2025, it has been reported that around 2-3 UAH terrorists tried to infiltrate from the general area of ​​Sarjeevan in Uri Nallah in Baramulla.