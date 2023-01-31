Konkan Division Teachers Constituency Election records 91.02% votes, 88.86% from Thane

On Monday, the Konkan Division Teachers Constituency Election 2023 was held. A total of 91.02 per cent of people voted. 35070 teacher voters of a total of 35,529 have exercised their right to vote.

According to data provided by the Raigad district administration, 16,128 male and 18,942 female voters cast votes.

Only teacher voters whose names are included in the newly prepared voter list for this election were eligible to vote.

Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are part of the Konkan Division Teacher Constituency. Voters cast their votes on the ballot paper, expressing their preference in the column of preference in front of the candidate's name. In Thane district, 88.86 per cent of people voted.