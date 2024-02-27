Konkan Magoes Enter Mumbai Markets, Get to Know the Rates

Ratnagiri: The world famous 'Hapus' mango has now entered the APMC, Vashi Market. On Monday, 5,000 boxes of mangoes were available for sale in the market. The highest number of Hapus boxes (60 percent) are from Sindhudurg district and 40 percent from Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. At present, the price of mango boxes entering the market is Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

The October heat was sufficient last year due to deficient rainfall. So, as soon as winter started, the ripening process started in November. However, unseasonal rains in December caused the fruits to rot in the gardens of many orchardists. Unseasonal rains and weather fluctuations led to a large number of outbreaks of fleas, thrips, and fungal diseases. Farmers were able to control the fungal disease by spraying various pesticides.

The mangoes, which had escaped the natural calamities cycle, had started arriving in the market in January. However, the proportion was minor. Mangoes from Sindhudurg district are coming to the market in large numbers. In comparison, Ratnagiri's volume is small. At present, despite the cold at night and hot during the day, farmers are taking out ready-to-eat mangoes and sending them for sale.

Only a few orchardists have the first phase of mangoes, which are being sent to Mumbai and Pune markets for sale. Last year, 5,000-6,000 boxes were being sold on the same day, said vendors in Vashi.

Karnataka mangoes for sale

At present, Karnataka Hapus, Badami, Lalbaug, and Totapuri mangoes are coming for sale in the market. Hapus is being sold at Rs 80-175 per kg, badami at Rs 60-120 per kg, Lalbaug at Rs 100-140 per kg and totapuri at Rs 60-70 per kg.