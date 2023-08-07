Koyta gang strikes again in Pune; three individuals attacked, 10 booked

Crime rates are increasing in Pune city, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the police in dealing with this issue. Despite their efforts, the notorious Koyta gang has reappeared in Pune. In a recent incident, the gang attacked three individuals, resulting in a case being filed against 10 individuals in connection with the incident.

According to the reports in TV9 Marathi, Sultan Shaikh was waiting near the Timber Market for his friends. At that moment, the assailants arrived on four motorcycles. They inquired about why Rohit Aglave was killed (referring to the recent incident). Sultan Sheikh was struck on the head with a sickle in a sudden assault, resulting in severe injuries. During the altercation, Sultan Sheikh's companions, Ali Sheikh and Akbar, were also subjected to attacks. The assault left three individuals in critical condition. In connection with the incident, the police have apprehended Karan Aglave, Rahul Shendge, Mahesh Aglave, and Laxman Jadhav. A total of 10 individuals have been implicated in relation to the attack. The arrested suspects have prior criminal records.

The Koyta gang has become a major concern for the people of Pune. They are causing trouble by damaging cars, aiming to create fear. The police faced criticism when a young woman was assaulted near the Pune Perugate police post, leading to the suspension of some police officers by the police commissioner. Additionally, it was decided to keep the police post in Pune City open 24/7.