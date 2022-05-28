Kriti Sanon shares picture with mother and sister, calls them her 'Girls'

Actor Kriti Sanon shared a couple of photographs with her mother Geeta Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon on social media.

The 'Mimi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo where she can be seen smiling and posing for the camera with her 'girls'.

Kriti wore a pink kurta with beautiful sharara and chose beautiful jewellery with maang tika and bangles to match her outfit. She tied her hair in a ponytail and did minimal make-up. On the other hand, Nupur looks gorgeous in a green sharara set with open hair and minimal makeup.

Along with the post, she wrote, "My girls".

Recently, she announced her new venture as an entrepreneur. She is making a foray into a fitness community along with 3 other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney and Anushka Nandani.

Talking about Kriti's work front, she has Pan-India film, 'Adipirush', action-flick, 'Ganapath' and the horror-comedy, 'Bhediya' and 'Shehzada' in her kitty.

Whereas, Nupur has joined Ravi Teja for the upcoming pan India film titled 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor