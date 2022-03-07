Kriti Sanon wraps 'Shehzada', hops right onto 'Bachchhan Paandey' promotions

'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon is busy juggling films and promotions. The actor wrapped up filming for her upcoming film 'Shehzada' on Monday.

Kriti's co-star from the film, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a happy, candid photo with the actress. He took to the caption and wrote, "Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada"

Both the actors gave a vibrant smile, which made the picture even more endearing.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor hopped right into promotions for her upcoming film, 'Bachchhan Paandey' on the same day, as she was spotted promoting the film with its lead actor, Akshay Kumar.

'Bachchhan Paandey' has been slated for a theatrical release on March 18, 2022.

Besides these two films, Kriti also has the Pan-India film, 'Adipurush', action flick, 'Ganapath' and the horror-comedy, 'Bhediya' in her pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

