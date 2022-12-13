K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai says will make state's stand on border row clear during CM's meeting

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will make the State's stand clear on the border dispute with Maharashtra during the meeting of Chief Minister's of both states, called by Union Minister Amit Shah. he meeting is likely to take place in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The Union Home Minister has called Chief Ministers of both states to discuss the border dispute, where we will make our stand clear. I will be sharing details about all the developments that have taken place after the State Reorganisation Act till now-when the case (is) before the Supreme Court, Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said, he will also elaborate on the provisions of the Constitution, State Reorganisation Act, and petition about the dispute before the Supreme Court. The border row had intensified last week, with vehicles from either side being targeted, leaders from both states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in the border district of Belagavi.

Following this, the Karnataka and Maharashtra Chief Ministers spoke to each other over phone and agreed that there should be peace and law and order should be maintained on both sides.