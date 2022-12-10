K'taka CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah, Centre to call meeting next week over border row



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has given details about the state's stand and facts regarding the raging border dispute with Maharashtra to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is likely to call a meeting of Chief Ministers of both states next week.

He also indicated that the state government is likely to convene an all-party meeting soon to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister's statement came following a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (opposition coalition in Maharashtra) meeting Shah on Friday regarding the border dispute with Karnataka.

I have asked a delegation of our MPs to meet (Amit Shah) on Monday. I have also spoken to Shah. He said that he will send information and in two to three days he will be calling me and the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Most probably, that meeting will take place on December 14 or 15, Bommai said.

On Monday, our MPs will be sharing all the details, and as soon as he (Shah) calls, I will also go and reiterate Karnataka's stand before him, he added.

The Chief Minister had last night said that the Maharashtra delegation meeting Shah on the border dispute will not make any difference, and asserted that his government will not make any compromise on the issue.

Noting that Maharashtra has tried this in the past too, he said, The case is in the Supreme Court. Our legitimate case in the Supreme Court is strong.