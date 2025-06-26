Ladki Bahin Bima Yojana: Ration Card Issues Deny Married Women Maternity Benefits

Despite the Maharashtra government's expanded health insurance coverage under the 'Ladki Bahin Bima Yojana', aimed at ensuring no woman is denied healthcare due to financial hardship, many married women are being excluded from maternity benefits due to ration card discrepancies. The state has insured over 12 crore citizens under various public health schemes, including the specially designed 'Ladki Bahin Bima Yojana' for women. However, a growing number of women are being left out of the system simply because their names are not updated on their in-laws' ration cards after marriage - a key document required to access the scheme’s benefits.

After marriage, many women relocate to a new city or district, but their names often remain on their parental ration cards, typically under their father's name. When they seek treatment, especially during pregnancy, hospitals face challenges in verifying their eligibility for the scheme in the absence of updated records that include their husband's name. Public hospitals in Mumbai confirm that these administrative issues often result in delays or outright denial of medical assistance. Women arriving from rural areas frequently don’t carry their ration cards, and emergency situations do not permit the acceptance of photocopies. Since the verification of the family head is mandatory for insurance processing, the lack of updated ration card information halts the treatment process.

Officials say that linking marriage certificates to parental ration cards or digitizing the entire process could significantly improve access. “Technology can help eliminate such procedural barriers,” hospital authorities said, adding that the government's promise of inclusive healthcare will remain unfulfilled unless these gaps are addressed.

Beyond the documentation issues, experts also highlight that several essential services - such as cesarean sections and certain emergency treatments - are not fully covered under the existing packages of the national health programme. As a result, families are burdened with out-of-pocket medical expenses even under schemes like Ladki Bahin Bima Yojana.

Government Response and Public Awareness

Annasaheb Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of the State Guaranteed Insurance Society, acknowledged the issue: “Registering a name on a ration card is a simple process. If women are being deprived of benefits under Ladki Bahin Bima Yojana due to this, a solution will definitely be provided.”

Vinod Sadvilkar, Coordinator of the Patient Rights Services Committee, stressed the public’s role in maintaining updated records: “The ration card system has been streamlined. There is now an organized platform for issuing new cards and making changes. Citizens must take initiative and responsibility to update their details and benefit from the scheme.”

While the Ladki Bahin Bima Yojana is a commendable step toward women-centric healthcare, ensuring its benefits reach every eligible woman - particularly during childbirth - hinges on removing bureaucratic roadblocks and improving system accessibility.