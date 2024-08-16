Ladki Bahin Scheme: Mahayuti Govt Committed Sin of Fixing Price for Sisters Love, Says Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule criticized the Maharashtra government's flagship 'Ladki Bahin' scheme on Friday, accusing it of committing the sin of fixing a price for sisters' love.

She claimed that government leaders only remembered their sisters after the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), outperformed the ruling alliance in the state during the parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the meeting of the opposition bloc MVA here, she said, "There is no money involved in the emotion of love. But the state government has linked the brother-sister relationship to electoral politics. The Mahayuti government committed the sin of fixing a price for sisters' love." "When money and relationships are mixed, the relationship does not remain intact any longer," she said.

The Eknath Shinde-led government, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, has introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.' This scheme offers financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women. The government plans to officially launch the scheme on August 17 by transferring the first installment to the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

