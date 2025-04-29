Ladki Bahin Yojana 10th Installment Update: Maharashtra Govt Likely to Transfer Rs 1,500 Tomorrow

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Behen Yojana scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month is given to eligible women in Maharashtra, helping them to become financially empowered and self-reliant. So far, nine installments have been released under Ladki Behen Yojana scheme, and there is big news for women waiting for the 10th installment. According to media reports, the government may release the 10th installment on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, on 30 April 2025 which is tomorrow. This is expected to bring relief to millions of women who have been eagerly awaiting the next payment of Rs 1,500.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government has declared around 11 lakh women ineligible and removed them from the scheme after reviewing their documents. This step has been taken to ensure that the scheme benefits only those women who are truly eligible and in need. Additionally, 8 lakh women who are beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in state will now receive only Rs 500 per month under the Ladki Behen scheme instead of Rs 1,500.

The government received 2.63 crore applications under the Ladki Behen scheme until October 2024. However, the number of beneficiaries dropped by 11 lakh in the last six months due to a re-evaluation of eligibility. Following this, the state government reduced the budgetary allocation for the scheme from Rs 46,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore in the 2025–26 state annual budget.

Eligibility Criteria:

Women aged between 21 and 65

Married, widowed, or divorced women

Annual family income less than Rs 2.5 lakh

Before the 2024 Maharashtra elections, the government had promised Rs 2,100 per month under this scheme. However, so far, only Rs 1,500 is being disbursed. Beneficiaries continue to question when the government will fulfil its pre-poll promise.