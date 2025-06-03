Ladki Bahin Yojana 11th Installment: Minister Aditi Tatkare Shares Update on Rs 1,500 Payout for May

A new controversy has erupted over the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, it has revealed that several women state government employees illegally availed benefits under the scheme, siphoning off funds meant for eligible beneficiaries. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also acknowledged the irregularities, admitting that a "mistake" had occurred. Following his statement, the opposition has once again begun targeting the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Amid this row, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has provided important clarification on the disbursement of the May installment under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme

Speaking to reporters, Aditi Tatkare said, "I assure all the sisters that the scheme will not be discontinued. We first discovered in January that some women working in the government had availed benefits. That was the time when payments were made. Now, misinformation is being spread. Let me make it clear — this is a scheme of the Mahayuti government, and it will continue. The May installment will be released soon."

She added that several issues were discussed in the cabinet meeting, though the plight of cane-cutting women was not taken up. "This is a serious issue. We have asked district collectors for detailed reports on women cane-cutters to understand the root causes and resolve them," Tatkare added.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt to Use Income Tax Data to Verify Eligibility Amid Irregularity Allegations.

Following complaints that ineligible state government employees were availing benefits under the scheme, a screening of 1,60,559 male and female employees was conducted. It was found that 2,652 women employees had received funds despite being ineligible. The government resolution clearly states that government employees are not entitled to receive benefits under the scheme.

However, many Class III and Class IV women employees reportedly filled out forms and received payments. Another six lakh employees are expected to undergo similar screening. Additionally, an investigation revealed that 8.85 lakh women had availed financial benefits under both the NaMo Shetkari Yojana and the Ladki Bahin Yojana, raising further concerns over duplication and misuse.