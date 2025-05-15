Ladki Bahin Yojana 11th Installment: These Eligible Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Likely To Receive Rs 3,000 in May

The April 2025 instalment was deposited into women beneficiaries' accounts under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra between May 2 and 3. Now, eligible women are waiting for the May instalment of Rs 15,00. Before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, a promise was made to increase the amount to Rs 2,100. However, as stated in that announcement, no such amount has been deposited into the women's bank accounts. Meanwhile, some eligible women may receive Rs 3,000 in May 2025.

Currently, women are being paid Rs 1,500 per month under the Ladki Bahini Yojana scheme. However, some women have not yet received the April instalment due to technical issues or other reasons, those women may receive Rs 3,000 in May, combining both April and May payments. This will happen only if they remain eligible under the scheme. If they are found ineligible, their benefits will be discontinued.

Meanwhile, women in Maharashtra are wondering when will the May instalment be deposited? will be paid in the last two weeks of May? or in firs week of June like last time. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the release date of the May instalment.