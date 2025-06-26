Ladki Bahin Yojana 12th Installment Update: Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Likely To Receive Rs 3,000 for May-June; Check Details

The women beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are eagerly awaiting the 12th instalment of Rs 1,500 for the month of June 2025. Typically, this amount is transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of lakhs of eligible women by the 25th of every month. So far, they have received a total of Rs 16,500 in the form of 11 instalments. However, with June nearing its end, the Rs 1,500 for this month has yet to be deposited into their accounts, raising concerns among the beneficiaries.

Currently, there is speculation that the June and July instalments will be deposited together. However, Aditi Tatkare, Minister for Women and Child, has not issued an official statement regarding this. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier stated that the June instalment would be disbursed soon, but it has not yet been done. This has fueled further speculation about a combined payment.

The Maharashtra government-led Mahayuti alliance announced the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme in last year’s budget. The scheme aims to empower economically weaker women aged 21 to 65 by making them self-reliant. Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, providing financial support for household expenses, health, and education.

So far, 11 instalments have been disbursed from July 2024 to May 2025. According to the Women and Child Development Department, the distribution of the June instalment is likely to begin in the last week of the month, though an official date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, discussions on social media platform X and in local newspapers suggest that the June and July 2025 instalments, totalling Rs 3,000, might be credited together. Earlier, the February and March 2025 instalments were jointly distributed on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, and the October-November 2024 instalments were also disbursed together.

However, no official order has been released regarding the joint disbursement for June and July. Beneficiaries are advised to wait for an official announcement and check the status of their instalments on the official website at ladkibahini.maharashtra.gov.in.