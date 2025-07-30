Ladki Bahin Yojana 13th Instalment Update: When Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Receive Rs 1,500 for July? Check Details

Ladki Bahin Yojana 13th Instalment Update: The Maharashtra government’s 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' is providing monthly financial support to lakhs of women across the state. Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 directly into their bank accounts every month. So far, twelve instalments have been disbursed. The scheme was launched by the Mahayuti government in July 2024 to support women’s financial empowerment. The state had allocated Rs 28,290 crore for the implementation of the programme. As per recent updates, the 13th instalment for July is expected to be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts within the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, action will be taken against fake beneficiaries who availed the scheme through false information. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that the department had sought data from various government departments to verify the applications.

Based on information shared by the Information and Technology Department, around 26.34 lakh women were found to be ineligible but still receiving the benefits. Some were found to be availing benefits from multiple government schemes, while in some families more than two members were listed as beneficiaries. In some cases, men were found to have applied under the women-only scheme, the minister said.

"Based on this data, the benefits of these 26.34 lakh applicants have been temporarily suspended from June 2025," Tatkare said. However, around 2.25 crore eligible women have received the June installment as scheduled. The minister added that district collectors are verifying the information of the suspended applicants. Those found eligible after scrutiny will have their benefits resumed by the government.