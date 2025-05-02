Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment Update: Rs 1,500 Likely to Be Received in Next 2-3 Days, Says Maharashtra Minister

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana April instalment has yet to be received by eligible women beneficiaries in Maharashtra. Addressing this concern, Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi S. Tatkare shared an important update on the pending April 2025 instalment, offering some relief and hope.

“Under the ambitious scheme Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin, the process of depositing the honorarium fund for the month of April into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries is being initiated from today. This process will be completed within the next 2 to 3 days, and all eligible beneficiaries will receive the funds directly in their accounts,” Tatkare wrote in a post on X.

“मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहिण” योजना



"मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहिण" या महत्वाकांक्षी योजनेअंतर्गत एप्रिल महिन्याचा सन्मान निधी पात्र लाभार्थी लाडक्या बहिणींच्या आधार लिंक असलेल्या बँक खात्यांमध्ये जमा करण्याची प्रक्रिया आजपासून सुरू करण्यात येत आहे.पुढील २ ते ३ दिवसांत ही…

While the April instalment was expected to be released earlier on Akshaya Tritiya, it was delayed for technical reasons. However, Tatkare’s statement has now cleared the confusion among the beneficiaries.

The Mahayuti government, led by the BJP, launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana during the 2025 Maharashtra Assembly election campaign. Under this scheme, eligible women in the state receive Rs 1,500 per month. During the campaign, Mahayuti leaders also promised to increase this amount to Rs 2,100 per month, but no official decision has been made yet regarding this hike.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women between the ages of 21 and 65 in Maharashtra. The aim of the scheme is to empower women and promote self-reliance.