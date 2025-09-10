Ladki Bahin Yojana August 2025 Instalment Update: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries to Receive Rs 1,500 Soon

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 every month. However, despite the second week of September, beneficiaries have not yet received the instalment for August 2025. Women in the state are looking forward to the disbursement of the stipend before the beginning of the Navratri Festival. Meanwhile, as per Times Now Marathi report, the CM Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has released the funds and the amount of Rs 1,500 will be deposited in the bank accounts of eligible women. A government resolution (GR) has also been issued in this regard.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 344.30 crore for the August instalment under the Ladki Bahin scheme. A GR has been published. For the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for Scheduled Castes in the financial year 2025–26, under Demand No. N-3, 2235-Social Security and Welfare, 02 Social Welfare, 789 Special Component Scheme for Scheduled Castes, (02) Scheme under Scheduled Caste Component Programme, (02) (01) Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (Programme), 31-Subsidiary Grants (Non-Salary) (2235D767), an outlay of Rs 3,960 crore has been approved.

As per the circular dated 07.04.2025, the government has approved the disbursement of Rs 344.30 crore under the account head (2235D767). The funds have been released to the Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, headed by Aditi Sunil Tatkare, for the pending August 2025 instalment to eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, It is being speculated that the instalments of Ladki Bahin Yojana for August and September will be deposited into the accounts. However, no official announcement was made regarding transferring of Rs 3,000 to accounts of the women beneficiaries.