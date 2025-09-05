Ladki Bahin Yojana August 2025 Instalment Update: Women Beneficiaries to Receive Rs 1,500 Before Anant Chaturdashi

The August 2025 instalment of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women in Maharashtra, has not yet been deposited to women beneficiaries. Women are waiting for Rs 15,00 as the transfer amount is delayed due to the ongoing verification process amid alleged fake accounts.

There is good news for Ladki Bahin women beneficiaries as it is said that the government will transfer Rs 3,000 for two months together of August and September months soon, according to local media reports. However, no official announcement has been made yet on whether both instalments will come together or on two different dates.

Eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme are sad as they have not received the benefits during the festive season of Ganeshotsav 2025, which has been given the "State Festival" status by the Maharashtra government. The month of August has already passed and even though it is time for Ganpati Visarjan (immersion), also known as Anant Chaturdashi, which is on September 6.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Lottery Soon: Ticket Buyers to Get Back Money Even After Losing; Check Details.

Meanwhile, since the scrutiny of the Ladki Bhain scheme began, action has been taken against several ineligible women. Some women have not received money for the last few months due to technical problems. Commenting on the scrutiny of the scheme.

It was revealed that women who are government employees took advantage of the scheme and thousands of men also registered falsely and allegedly took benefits illegally, which has hampered the transfers of August funds. Women and Child Development Minister Tatkare has clarified that action will be taken as they are taking advantage of the scheme for women below the poverty line.