Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries Have Not Decreased, Says Minister Aditi Tatkare

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that the number of women beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in the state has not decreased. In fact, more than 2.3 crore women are still receiving benefits under the prestigious scheme.

Commenting on the infamous Vidyadeep Children's Home case in the city, she clarified that the administration’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of the girls. While mistakes sometimes occur both at the parental and administrative levels, the interests of the girls must always remain at first priority, she said.

The case of molestation at Vidyadeep Children's Home had received statewide attention. Following this, Minister Tatkare visited the Savali and Bhagwan Baba Balika Ashrams in the city to interact with the girls and assess the facilities.

Also Read | Maha govt approves corpus fund for health treatment of over Rs 5 lakh, says CM Fadnavis.

She further stated that fake statistics are currently being circulated on social media regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana. A portal had spread misleading information, claiming 2.63 crore beneficiaries. However, she clarified that this figure represents registrations, not actual beneficiaries. In reality, more than 2.3 crore women are still availing themselves of the scheme’s benefits.

“There has been no reduction in beneficiaries. The criteria of the scheme remain unchanged, and verification of beneficiaries is ongoing. We are examining data from various departments, and after district-wise coordination in the coming days, eligible women will continue to receive regular benefits,” she assured.