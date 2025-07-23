Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment: Rs 1,500 Likely to Be Credited Soon to Women Beneficiaries' Accounts

Women beneficiaries of the prestigious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme are eagerly waiting for the July 2025 instalment. The scheme will complete one year when it was launched during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections by the Mahayuti faction. Many eligible members of the scheme are expecting the Rs 1,500 July installment to be credited before the end of this month. With just eight days left for the end of July, the amount may be deposited anytime soon. Last month’s installment was delayed, raising concerns among women about a possible repeat. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the disbursement date for July.

Not all women are getting benefits of Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. Only those meeting the eligibility criteria—such as an annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh, no four-wheeler ownership, and not being a government employee or beneficiary of other government schemes—will be eligible.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme is being implemented by the state government to empower women economically. Regular installments provide financial support for their household expenses and other needs.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has criticised the state government over the scheme's poor implementation. He alleged that despite submitting complete documentation, many women in his constituency have not received a single rupee.

"While the government is focused on advertisements, there is a serious lapse in actual implementation,” said Kadam. His statement has raised concerns about the efficiency of the scheme and may put pressure on the government to take corrective action.